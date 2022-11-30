Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Topps Tiles Stock Performance
LON:TPT opened at GBX 44.30 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.26. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 69.80 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £87.13 million and a P/E ratio of 676.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35.
Topps Tiles Company Profile
