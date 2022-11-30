Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

LON:TPT opened at GBX 44.30 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.26. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 69.80 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £87.13 million and a P/E ratio of 676.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Topps Tiles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.