Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,515,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

