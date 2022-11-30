Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 55,272 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,062% compared to the average daily volume of 1,748 call options.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,011. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.08.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 335,349 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $5,599,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

