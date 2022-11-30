TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 6.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 9,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephanie Lovell sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $284,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,083. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

