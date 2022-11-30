Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 7,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Transurban Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Transurban Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.