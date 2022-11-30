TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance

TANNZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 3,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

