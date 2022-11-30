Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.18

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.18 and last traded at $189.71, with a volume of 130985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,251 shares of company stock worth $12,739,406. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.