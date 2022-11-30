Traxx (TRAXX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168,867.79

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $168,867.79 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traxx

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

