Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.47

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and traded as low as $50.68. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 5,337 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

