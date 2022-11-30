Tribe Price Hits $0.21 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $95.52 million and $2.72 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.