Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

