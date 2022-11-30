Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

