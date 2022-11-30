Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBKCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

