TRON Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $250.67 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024760 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,144,091,361 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based operating system developed by the Tron Foundation and launched in 2017. Originally TRX tokens were ERC-20-based tokens deployed on Ethereum, but a year later they were moved to their own network.Initially, the project was created with the aim of providing full ownership rights to makers of digital content. The main goal is to help content creators (who receive only a small part of the income) and encourage them with more rewards for their work. How: invite content consumers to reward content makers directly (without intermediaries like YouTube, Facebook or Apple).The TRON software supports smart contracts, various kinds of blockchain systems, and decentralized applications aka dApps. The cryptocurrency platform uses a transaction model similar to Bitcoin (BTC), namely UTXO. Transactions take place in a public ledger, where users can track the history of operations.Therefore, the platform was built to create a decentralized Internet and serves as a tool for developers to create dApps, acting as an alternative to Ethereum. Anyone can create dApps on the TRON network, offer content, and in return receive digital assets as compensation for their efforts. The ability to create content and share it openly without hesitation regarding transaction fees is an undeniable advantage of TRON.Network principles:The data hosted on the TRON network is free with no central authority. Content creators receive TRX tokens – a reward for their intellectual labour;TRON supports the creation of coins by content makers, which can be used in their own developed applications;TRON also carries out decentralized games on the network, players can encourage and reward creators with digital assets directly.The ecosystem is based on three levels, which ensure the smooth and powerful operation of TRON. The architecture is as follows:Storage Layer, where network data, blockchain state and history data are securely stored. In general, its purpose is to segment all kinds of ecosystem data;Application Layer, where developers are key figures and where TRX is utilized to develop applications and create wallets;Core Layer, where various instructions are processed (which can be written only in two programming languages ​​- Solidity and Java). Principle of operation: the core layer computes instructions, processes them, and sends them to the Tron Virtual Machine, where the logic happens, and dApps are executed.The main network protection tool, as well as one of the special features, is a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) system, an alternative to the Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus algorithms. This is a competitive advantage of TRON, because it means that the network is far more energy-efficient. Furthermore, due to its layered architecture, TRON processes more transactions at once than Proof-of-Work (PoW) systems. According to the development team, TRON has the higher throughput and is able to process up to 2000 operations per second without fees, thus, transactions on the network are feeless.TRON is a blockchain-based operating system that aims to ensure this technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON claims that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of Tron.This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment — and to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.Overall, TRON has divided its goals into six phases. These include delivering simple distributed file sharing, driving content creation through financial rewards, allowing content creators to launch their own personal tokens and decentralizing the gaming industry.TRON is also one of the most popular blockchains for building DApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.