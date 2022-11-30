Tudor Pickering Downgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

NYSE AR opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

