U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:USB opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

