UBS Group Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $20.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 5,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.