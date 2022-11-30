Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 23,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Umicore has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

