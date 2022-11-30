Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Umpqua Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 19,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

