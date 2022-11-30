Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

UNCY stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.