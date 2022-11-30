Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

UNP stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

