Uniswap Trading Up 6% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.36 billion and $113.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.72 or 0.00033988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00461204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022786 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.77812166 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $89,654,348.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

