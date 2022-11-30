United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
United Bancorp Price Performance
UBCP stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.
Institutional Trading of United Bancorp
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Featured Articles
