United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.66

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $14.93. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,102 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
