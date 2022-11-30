United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.66

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $14.93. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,102 shares.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

