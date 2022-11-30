United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

UG opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.38%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.