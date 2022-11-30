United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Plans $1.00 — Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.
United Maritime Price Performance
USEA traded up 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 638,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,567. United Maritime has a fifty-two week low of 0.80 and a fifty-two week high of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About United Maritime
