United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Plans $1.00 — Dividend

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEAGet Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

United Maritime Price Performance

USEA traded up 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 638,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,567. United Maritime has a fifty-two week low of 0.80 and a fifty-two week high of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.