United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of UNFI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

