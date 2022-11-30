United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $4.84 on Wednesday, hitting $189.73. 6,802,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,238. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.84. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

