United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $7.13. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 11,955 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.67.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.