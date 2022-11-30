Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 16,483 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. 18,894,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $186.60.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 581,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.