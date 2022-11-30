Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 101.5% in November

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the October 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,118. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

