Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.55. 446,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.