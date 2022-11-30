UNUS SED LEO Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $3.59 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00022361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00464966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

