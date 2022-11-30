Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$178.59 million and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.15.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

