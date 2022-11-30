Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.85. 13,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

