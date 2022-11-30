Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 6,313 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.31. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

