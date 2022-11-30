Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 8,725 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.