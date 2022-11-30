Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.