Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

