Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in 3M by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

