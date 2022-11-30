Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

