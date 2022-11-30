Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

JKHY stock opened at $185.90 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

