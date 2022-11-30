Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

