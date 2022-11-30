Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

AFL opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.