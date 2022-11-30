Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. 27,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

