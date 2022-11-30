Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 127,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

