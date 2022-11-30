Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 193.2% in November

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

