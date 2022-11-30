Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.67. 56,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
