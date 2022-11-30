Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.67. 56,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.