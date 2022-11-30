Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 120,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.78. 55,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

