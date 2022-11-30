Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 136 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $294.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.02.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.